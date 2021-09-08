Seismologists Correct Magnitude of Mexico Earthquake to 7.1

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The seismological service of Mexico has corrected the data on the earthquake in the south of the country, its magnitude is 7.1.

Earlier reports said a magnitude 6.9 earthquake occurred in Mexico.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 [occurred] 11 kilometers southeast of Acapulco at 20:47 at a depth of 10 kilometers," the service said.