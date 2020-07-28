Seismologists Register Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Off Alaskan Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed on Tuesday.

The earthquake was detected by the USGS at 08:03 GMT on Tuesday, with its epicenter 41 miles to the southwest of Sand Point, a town with roughly 1,000 residents.

There have been no tsunami warnings or advisories posted in the region following the earthquake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's tsunami warning system.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on July 21, prompting a tsunami warning for the settlement of Sand Point and other towns in the region, which was later canceled.