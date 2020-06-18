UrduPoint.com
Seismologists Register Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Off New Zealand Coast

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:26 PM

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the northern coast of New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the northern coast of New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was registered at 12:49 GMT and the epicenter was located 425 miles northeast of the town of Opotiki, USGS said, adding that the quake hit at a depth of 6.2 miles.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency later confirmed that there was no tsunami threat following the tremor.

"There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," the agency wrote on Twitter.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage resulting from the powerful earthquake.

