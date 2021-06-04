Seismologists Report 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific Ocean Off US Coast

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean off the US coast on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean off the US coast on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was recorded at 07:52 GMT. The epicenter was located 157 kilometers (97 miles) to the east of the city of Gold Beach, located on the Oregon coast, at a depth of 9.1 kilometers.

No injuries and casualties were reported so far.