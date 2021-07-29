Seismologists Report Magnitude 6.2 Aftershock After Powerful 8.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) A magnitude 6.2 aftershock was registered after the magnitude 8.2 earthquake, the strongest in half a century, struck Alaska's coast, the US Geological Survey reported on Thursday.

The aftershock was recorded at 06:23 GMT. Its epicenter was located 137 kilometers (85.12 miles) north-west of Chignik at a depth of 42.2 kilometers. Just a few minutes later, seismologists reported another magnitude 5.6 aftershock 130 kilometers away from Chignik at a depth of 16.5 kilometers.

The powerful quake prompted tsunami warnings, which were lifted hours later, with an advisory remaining in effect.

"At 10:15pm [06:15 GMT] Alaska time on July 28, a magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck offshore of the Alaska Peninsula, the largest U.S. earthquake in 50 years," Alaska Earthquake Center said in a statement.

Alaska was hit by the strongest 9.2 magnitude earthquake ever recorded in North America in 1964. The disaster claimed 259 lives, destroyed the city of Anchorage and caused a tsunami.