Seized Russian Tanker NEYMA Belongs To Altomar Shipping Company - Seafarers' Union

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Russian tanker NEYMA, recently detained by the Ukrainian Security Service over allegedly blocking passage of Ukrainian vessels during last year's Kerch Strait incident, belongs to the Altomar Shipping company, based in the Russian resort city of Gelendzhik, a representative of the Russian Seafarers' Union told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Vessel NEYMA belongs to the Altomar Shipping company, Gelendzhik," the representative said.

The union does not work with the Altomar Shipping, the representative said, adding that NEYMA was not protected by the collective agreement. The representative also specified that the company owned only this tanker, according to data provided by the Equasis portal.

More Stories From World

