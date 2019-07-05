UrduPoint.com
Seizure Of Tanker In Gibraltar Aims To Aggravate Situation Around Syria, Iran - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:36 PM

Way several high-ranking Western officials reacted to the detention of Grace 1 super tanker and its cargo in the Gibraltar Strait on July 4 proves that it was a long planned project aimed to aggravate the situation around Syria and Iran,the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The way several high-ranking Western officials reacted to the detention of Grace 1 super tanker and its cargo in the Gibraltar Strait on July 4 proves that it was a long planned project aimed to aggravate the situation around Syria and Iran,the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We consider detaining the vessel and its cargo [in the Gibraltar Strait] a deliberate action to further aggravate the situation around Iran and Syria. Exuberant comments by high-ranking UK and US officials that followed immediately after this operation prove that this action was prepared in advance and with involvement of the relevant agencies and services of certain states," the ministry said in a commentary.

"In any case, we are convinced that this step contradicts the commitment, declared by the leading EU states, including the United Kingdom, to preserve the nuclear agreements with Iran," the commentary said.

The ministry stressed that the consequences of such actions might be grave and the responsibility for them would be placed on those not giving up on attempts to illegitimately pressure Tehran and Damascus, therefore violating UN Security Council Resolutions 2231 and 2254.

