Self-Declared Acting Afghan President Saleh Denies Fall Of Panjshir Resistance - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:45 AM

Self-Declared Acting Afghan President Saleh Denies Fall of Panjshir Resistance - Reports

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, and the Resistance Front deny the fall of Panjshir Province, the Shamshad News broadcaster said on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, and the Resistance Front deny the fall of Panjshir Province, the Shamshad news broadcaster said on Twitter.

Earlier, a Sputnik source in the Kabul police said that the Afghan province of Panjshir had been captured by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group). Taliban spokesman also confirmed complete control of Panjshir Province.

