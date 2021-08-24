Self-Declared Afghan President Saleh Says Nation Rejects Dictatorship of Taliban

Afghanistan rejects the dictatorship of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, told the India Today news magazine on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Afghanistan rejects the dictatorship of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, told the India Today news magazine on Tuesday.

Before leading the resistance, Saleh served as first vice president in former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government. On Monday, the Taliban sent a delegation to the holdout Panjshir province northeast of the Afghan capital of Kabul that remains the epicenter of the resistance, for negotiations with Saleh.

"Don't want Afghanistan to become Talibanistan, that will not happen, that is what the Taliban want. We prefer negotiations, but it should be meaningful," Saleh said.

The official added that though the negotiations with the militants were underway, they did not mean "disguised surrender or disguised allegiance or acceptance of the Taliban's clerical dictatorship.

" If the group chooses to fight, the resistance is prepared for any eventuality, he noted.

"The Taliban claimed that they got a part of Panjshir, it is completely false, we are in control, the morale of the people is very high. We have been able to build consensus among the community, they are not ready to sell the soul of the resistance. We are ready for meaningful negotiation, and also for the resistance if the negotiations fail," Saleh said.

Following a weeks-long offensive, the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 causing the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.