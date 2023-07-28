Self-Declared Nigerien Leader Urges Citizens to Stay Calm

Self-declared Nigerien leader Gen. Omar Tchiani on Friday addressed citizens of the country and urged them to stay calm in order to solve Niger's problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Self-declared Nigerien leader Gen. Omar Tchiani on Friday addressed citizens of the country and urged them to stay calm in order to solve Niger's problems.

Tchiani spoke on the state television where he was presented as the "chairman of the National Council of Defense."

"My dear compatriots, I reiterate the call of the National Council of Defense of the Fatherland for calmness ... so that we will be able to solve security problems, economic, social problems together," Tchiani said on air on the national television.

On Wednesday, members of the Tchiani-headed presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice.

" It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey. The president's office said that Niger's army did not support the mutineers, however, the military command declared solidarity with the mutineers later. Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat told Sputnik that Bazoum is safe and in good health.