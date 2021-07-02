UrduPoint.com
'Self-Defense Units' Targeted Russian Military Facility In Belarus - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:36 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that "self-defense units" tried to undermine the work of a site of the communications center of the Russian Navy in the Belarusian city of Vileyka, and this situation was discussed during his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that "self-defense units" tried to undermine the work of a site of the communications center of the Russian Navy in the Belarusian city of Vileyka, and this situation was discussed during his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that terrorist "sleeper" cells have been identified in Belarus and accused the United States, Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine of being involved in this.

"A Telegram channel 'Belarusian Self-Defense Forces' was created, it had 2,500 subscribers ... This is their combat reserve. We know who they are. And attention: the owner of the chat is a German citizen, Mr.

de Hoffmann, previously a citizen of Russia and Ukraine. The main moderator of this channel is a citizen of the Russian Federation Trubnikova," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta broadcaster.

The so-called self-defense units made an attempt to undermine the work of the site of the Russian navy's communications center in Vileyka, Lukashenko said, adding that he had discussed the issue with Putin.

"We seriously discussed this problem. You understand the result of this discussion. All the participants in the terrorist act, including those who carried out and organized it, were found and arrested within two days," Lukashenko said.

