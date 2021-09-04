Self-Proclaimed Acting Afghan President Saleh Says Resistance to Taliban Continues

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, denied reports that he had left the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, denied reports that he had left the country.

Earlier, Indian broadcaster Times Now reported that Saleh had left for Tajikistan together with the leaders of the Panjshir resistance.

"The RESISTANCE is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil & defending its dignity," Saheh said on Twitter.

He also told the Tolo news broadcaster that he was in Panjshir.