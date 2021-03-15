Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Republic Opens Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem - Foreign Ministry

BELGRADE/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo chose to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The two states established diplomatic relations on February 1 through the mediation of the United States.

"The Kosovo MFA officially announce the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Jerusalem. The pledge given in the Oval Office today is finally fulfilled," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomed the opening of the Kosovar diplomatic office, calling it a "natural development of the relations and a realization of the Washington agreement."

Turkey, in turn, firmly condemned the self-proclaimed Balkan state's establishment of the diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, calling it a violation of international law.

"We are deeply concerned and strongly condemn the opening of the Kosovo embassy in Jerusalem. The leaders of a nation [Kosovo], which has endured great suffering to gain independence, have made a very unfortunate decision, ignoring the status of the Palestinian people, who have lived under occupation for decades and have been subjected to serious human rights violations," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In 1980, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 478, which prohibits the establishment of diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

The international community does not recognize Israel's annexation of then Jordanian-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War and believes that the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who have claims to its eastern part.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized the Kosovar independence.