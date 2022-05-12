Self-Proclaimed Kosovo to Apply for Council of Europe Membership Thursday - Serbian Leader

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo will on Thursday apply for membership in the Council of Europe, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Vucic is in Brussels on Wednesday for an informal meeting between the leaders of the Western Balkans and the EU leadership. In the afternoon, he met with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi. In the evening, he took part in a working dinner with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, along with Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Kosovo's "foreign minister" Donika Gervalla.

"At the meeting tonight, Mrs. Gervalla confirmed that tomorrow they will apply for membership of the so-called Kosovo in the Council of Europe. This is a violation not only of international law, but also of all norms and UN Security Council Resolution 1244," Vucic told reporters after the working dinner.