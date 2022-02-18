UrduPoint.com

Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Accuses Ukraine Of More Shelling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:30 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ukrainian army continues firing at the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), as four new cases of shots fired have been recorded, the local Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Thursday.

"Four more violations of the ceasefire regime by Ukrainian armed forces have been recorded," a spokesman for the LPR in the JCCC told journalists.

The shelling was aimed at the Kalynove-Borshchuvate, Khrystove, Slovyanoserbsk, and Holubivska villages with the use of 120mm mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns, according to the spokesman.

"The information concerning injured people and damage is being clarified," he added.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014.

The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine ” the Normandy group ” in February 2015. However, the agreement has so far not been observed and sporadic clashes have continued. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Tensions around Ukraine escalated in recent months, with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly dismissed allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

