Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Claims Ukrainian Forces Continue Shelling of Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ukrainian forces once again shelled the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the self-proclaimed republic's mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) told reporters on Friday.

"Armed formations of Ukraine continue to flagrantly violate the ceasefire," the LPR's spokesman said.