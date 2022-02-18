UrduPoint.com

Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Claims Ukrainian Forces Continue Shelling Of Donbas

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 02:36 PM

The Ukrainian forces once again shelled the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the self-proclaimed republic's mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) told reporters on Friday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ukrainian forces once again shelled the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the self-proclaimed republic's mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) told reporters on Friday.

"Armed formations of Ukraine continue to flagrantly violate the ceasefire," the LPR's spokesman said.

