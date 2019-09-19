Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Republic in East Ukraine Boosts Security After Attack Attempt

(@imziishan)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The chair of the government of self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the east of Ukraine, Sergei Kozlov, stressed Thursday that the region was to give better protection to strategically important facilities after a terrorist attack attempt.

A source in the security forces told Sputnik that there had been an attempt to blow up a bridge in Luhansk. The regional Interior Ministry confirmed the information, saying that an overpass was damaged, and called the attempt a terrorist attack.

"[We are to] increase protection of the facilities that are strategically important to the economy of the republic," Kozlov said.

According to him, power stations and overpasses are among such facilities.