Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Republic In East Ukraine Boosts Security After Attack Attempt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:05 PM

Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Republic in East Ukraine Boosts Security After Attack Attempt

The chair of the government of self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the east of Ukraine, Sergei Kozlov, stressed Thursday that the region was to give better protection to strategically important facilities after a terrorist attack attempt

A source in the security forces told Sputnik that there had been an attempt to blow up a bridge in Luhansk. The regional Interior Ministry confirmed the information, saying that an overpass was damaged, and called the attempt a terrorist attack.

A source in the security forces told Sputnik that there had been an attempt to blow up a bridge in Luhansk. The regional Interior Ministry confirmed the information, saying that an overpass was damaged, and called the attempt a terrorist attack.

"[We are to] increase protection of the facilities that are strategically important to the economy of the republic," Kozlov said.

According to him, power stations and overpasses are among such facilities.

