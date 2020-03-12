Self-Proclaimed Republic in East Ukraine Says New Direct Dialogue Tool With Kiev Agreed

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Participants of Minsk talks on the settlement in Eastern Ukraine agreed on a platform for direct political dialogue between Kiev and Donbas, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said Wednesday.

"The significant progress was achieved in the shape of an agreement on the need to establish a special mechanism for discussion within a political group. The idea is to set up a platform for direct discussion by the two parties to the conflict of topics that require settlement according to the [Minsk agreement]," the ministry said.

A special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) called on both sides to the conflict to comply with the ceasefire and remarked on a significant increase in casualties in the last few weeks.

According to the OSCE, the Contact Group agreed to set up two new checkpoints on the contact line. In addition, the Contact Group has decided to establish a council to work out political settlement initiatives.