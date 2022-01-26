UrduPoint.com

Self-Proclaimed Republic Of Donetsk Ready For Aggressive Actions By Ukraine - Head

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is ready for aggressive actions by the Ukrainian authorities, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"Yes, we are ready for aggressive actions on the part of Ukraine.

The fact that it now has more such opportunities ” the situation speaks for itself, that is, it has too much data, too much information about the personnel," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He added that the situation is developing in such a way that the DPR "should be in constant preparedness."

