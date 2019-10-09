UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Self Service Security Checks Enabled At Shenzhen Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Self service security checks enabled at Shenzhen airport

Four smart passages that offer self-service security checks for passengers departing from south China's Shenzhen airport began operation Wednesday

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Four smart passages that offer self-service security checks for passengers departing from south China's Shenzhen airport began operation Wednesday.

The passages, in the domestic departure area, are equipped with self-service ID verification gates, facial recognition systems, luggage carousels, double-source X-ray machines, millimeter-wave human scanning devices and luggage recheck stations.

According to the airport, a smart passage can release 220 passengers an hour during peak hours, 50 percent faster than manual checks.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen From Airport

Recent Stories

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

24 minutes ago

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

49 minutes ago

Khattak dance martial variation of traditional 'At ..

2 minutes ago

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing lith ..

2 minutes ago

Police launched crackdown against encroachments, w ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.