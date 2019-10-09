Self service security checks enabled at Shenzhen airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Four smart passages that offer self-service security checks for passengers departing from south China's Shenzhen airport began operation Wednesday.

The passages, in the domestic departure area, are equipped with self-service ID verification gates, facial recognition systems, luggage carousels, double-source X-ray machines, millimeter-wave human scanning devices and luggage recheck stations.

According to the airport, a smart passage can release 220 passengers an hour during peak hours, 50 percent faster than manual checks.