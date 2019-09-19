UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selfies Banned At Dutch Museum's Nazi Design Expo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:45 PM

Selfies banned at Dutch museum's Nazi design expo

A Dutch museum has banned visitors from taking photos at a controversial exhibition of designs from Hitler's Nazi regime to stop them being "interpreted the wrong way"

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :A Dutch museum has banned visitors from taking photos at a controversial exhibition of designs from Hitler's Nazi regime to stop them being "interpreted the wrong way".

The crowds at the Design Museum in Den Bosch, which has been sold out since "Design in the Third Reich" opened earlier this month, look like those at any other museum, but with two important exceptions.

Firstly, there is the extraordinary backdrop, 277 articles ranging from a 1940s Volkswagen Beetle to statues of Hitler's favourite sculptor Arno Breker, propaganda posters and films by Nazi director Leni Riefenstahl.

And secondly, the tell-tale lack of the smartphones that are normally ubiquitous at any tourist attraction or place of interest anywhere in the world.

The exhibition's opening prompted protest from left-wing and anti-fascist groups who said they feared it could serve as a Nazi shrine.

Museum spokeswoman Maan Leo said extraordinary measures had been taken, including banning photography inside, posting extra staff and only allowing 50 visitors entry at a time.

Tickets can only be purchased online.

The reason no pictures are allowed "is that we place every single object within the exhibition in a historical context that highlights the horrible endgame of the Nazi regime," Leo told AFP.

"If you take one of these objects out of context, it might be interpreted the wrong way," she said.

Curious museum-goers have been flocking to see the expo, with some 10,000 online tickets ordered since launch on September 8, the Dutch news agency ANP said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Protest World Awami National Party Film And Movies Leo Adolf Hitler September From Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Apples rot in Occupied Kashmir orchards, as lockdo ..

1 minute ago

OECD Downgrades Forecast for Russia's GDP Growth i ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov to Meet With Iraqi President, Prime Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Trials to select KP hockey team for National Games ..

1 minute ago

OECD slashes global growth forecasts for 2019 and ..

1 minute ago

GB govt committed to women development: Minister f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.