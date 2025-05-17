Selfless Souls: Pakistani Mouavin returns lost expensive phone to Iraqi woman pilgrim

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Amid the spiritual atmosphere in Makkah, where millions of pilgrims from across the world gather for the sacred Hajj pilgrimage, Pakistani Mouavineen (Hajj support staff) continue to earn praise for Pakistan through their dedication, honesty, and compassionate service.

While their Primary duty is to assist Pakistani pilgrims, the Mouavineen consistently are extending a helping hand to international pilgrims as well. In a recent act of honesty, a Pakistani Mouavin found an expensive mobile phone during his duty and immediately handed it over to the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

Ali Gohar, Incharge of the Madinah Departure Cell, successfully traced the owner—an Iraqi woman pilgrim named Janan Rasheed. Coordinator Makkah Zulfiqar Khan returned the phone to the group leader Mr. Hamza Khalil Saleh of the Iraqi pilgrims, who visited the Pakistan Hajj Mission to collect it on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Khan praised the Mouavin for his integrity and commitment. He also announced a cash award and commendation certificate in recognition of the Mouavin’s exemplary conduct.

Just days earlier, Pakistani Mouavin also assisted an Indian pilgrim family who had lost their way inside Haram Sharif, helping them reunite with their group.

It is worth noting that during Hajj 2024, a Pakistani Mouavin, Asif Bashir, saved 44 individuals—including 17 Indian nationals—from succumbing to extreme heat in Mina. His heroic actions were acknowledged by both the Saudi and the Indian governments. Even the Indian government also nominated Asif Bashir for an Indian Civil Award for his bravery and humanitarian spirit.