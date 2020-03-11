UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seller Of Expired Masks, Sanitizers Detained In France Amid COVID-19 Surge - Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Seller of Expired Masks, Sanitizers Detained in France Amid COVID-19 Surge - Police

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) A man who sold expired masks and hand sanitizers on the internet amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has been detained in France, the national police said on Wednesday.

"The vigilance of gendarmes made it possible to put an end to the fraud that could have led to real [public] health problems," the police tweeted.

During the searches, police seized 9,400 masks, 3,300 gloves and nearly 100 bottles of antiseptic gel of different sizes, according to Le Parisien newspaper. All the products - which the man sold on Le Bon Coin advertising website - were out of date.

In early March, French authorities requisitioned all stockpiles of face masks over the virus outbreak to distribute them among medical workers and those infected. Now, a prescription is required to buy a mask at a drugstore.

As of today, France has nearly 1,784 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 33 deaths.

Related Topics

Internet Police France Man Buy Georgian Lari March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar leading with 33 gold medals, Bannu, Marda ..

1 hour ago

Agreement between OPEC+ essential for balanced mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.