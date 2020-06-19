(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that she had decided to withdraw her candidacy for the vice president in Joe Biden's team so that a woman of color could run for the position.

"After what I've seen in my state, what I've seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment. I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," Klobuchar told the MSNBC broadcaster on late Thursday.

She added that there is a big number of incredible and qualified women of color, who could become a vice president.

Following the remarks of Klobuchar, Biden thanked her for the support and described the senator as a key ally in the presidential campaign.

"Amy ” from the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn't hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to. You know how to get things done. With your help, we're going to beat Donald Trump," Biden wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

Biden vowed to choose a woman as a candidate for a vice president on March 15 during the debates with another Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, 2020.