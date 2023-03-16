Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decisions

Republican members of Congress are introducing legislation to federally codify two US Supreme Court decisions on gun rights, following an executive order from President Joe Biden on gun control, Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Republican members of Congress are introducing legislation to federally codify two US Supreme Court decisions on gun rights, following an executive order from President Joe Biden on gun control, Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Thursday.

Republicans are introducing the Second Amendment Act to codify Supreme Court's Heller and Bruen decisions in Federal law, Graham said during a press conference.

"With this bill, we are ensuring that the rights affirmed by the Supreme Court are part of the federal code - and preventing a future Supreme Court from reversing this decision," Graham said in a statement.

The Supreme Court's 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller decision ruled that the Second Amendment of the US Constitution protects an individual's right to keep and bear arms for purposes unconnected to service in a militia, such as home and self-defense.

The 2022 Bruen decision ruled unconstitutional a New York state law requiring concealed carry permit applicants to show proper cause for receiving the permit distinguishable from the general public. The decision found that the public carrying of firearms is a constitutional right under the Second Amendment.

The legislation would also allow Americans to sue jurisdictions they believe are infringing on their Second Amendment rights, Graham said.

Earlier this week, Biden announced an executive order on gun control, which increases the number of background checks, bolsters so-called red flag laws, promotes the safe storage of firearms and addresses the theft of firearms during shipping among other measures.