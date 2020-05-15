UrduPoint.com
Sen. Loeffler Submits Documents To Justice Dept., Other Bodies Amid Insider Trading Probe

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:00 AM

Sen. Loeffler Submits Documents to Justice Dept., Other Bodies Amid Insider Trading Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has submitted financial documents to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Senate Ethics Committee amid the developing insider trading scandal, her office said.

On Thursday, US media reported that the Justice Department opened an investigation into US Senator Richard Burr over stock transactions made prior to a sharp stock market plunge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On late Thursday, Burr said he would step aside as a chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee over the scandal. Along with Burr, some other senators, including Loeffler, also sold stock ahead of the market downturn.

"Senator Loeffler has forwarded documents and information to DOJ, the SEC, and the Senate Ethics Committee establishing that she and her husband acted entirely appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law.

The documents and information demonstrated her and her husband's lack of involvement in their managed accounts, as well the details of those accounts. Senator Loeffler has welcomed and responded to any questions from day one," Loeffler's office said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Georgia Recorder media outlet.

Earlier on Thursday, the office refuted the rumors about Loeffler's insider trading, adding that no search warrant had been issued on her.

According to the Daily Beast newspaper, Loeffler and her husband sold off up to $3.1 million in stocks after a private briefing for senators on the COVID-19 pandemic.

