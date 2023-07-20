Sen. Menendez Says Still Blocking Sale of F-16s to Turkey Despite Deal on Sweden in NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez keeps blocking the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey despite Ankara's consent to make Sweden a NATO member, Defense news reported on Wednesday.

Menendez continues to stand his ground and refuses to allow the sale of 40 F-16 Block 70 jets, the most advanced 4th generation US-made fighter aircraft, according to the report.

"I've always said that the ratification of Sweden, which should naturally occur, is not the sine qua non of why I would lift the hold on F-16s," the report cited Menendez as saying. "There's bigger issues than just that alone."

While the senator remains adamant on the F-16 issue, in April he agreed to permit a $259 million sale of avionics software upgrades for Turkey's current F-16 fleet, the report said.