Sen. Sanders Calls Off Vote to End US Role in Yemen Conflict After Talks With White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) US Senator Bernie Sanders called off a vote to end US military support in the Yemen conflict after consulting with the Biden administration.

"I was disappointed that the Biden administration has announced its opposition to the resolution that I am bringing forth, but we have been in communication with the administration all day, and just a few minutes ago we have received a commitment from them that they will work with us to end the war in Yemen and bring peace to that very troubled region," Sanders said during remarks on the US Senate floor on Tuesday.

As a result of the talks with the White House, Sanders said he would not ask for a vote on the measure on Tuesday night.

Sanders underscored that he is uncertain about whether the Biden administration and senators who want to end United States' involvement in the Yemen conflict will eventually end up coming to an agreement.

The senators will return to the floor with a resolution to end the US role in the Yemen conflict in the very near future if cooperation with the Biden administration fails, Sanders said.