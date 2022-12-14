UrduPoint.com

Sen. Sanders Calls Off Vote To End US Role In Yemen Conflict After Talks With White House

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Sen. Sanders Calls Off Vote to End US Role in Yemen Conflict After Talks With White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) US Senator Bernie Sanders called off a vote to end US military support in the Yemen conflict after consulting with the Biden administration.

"I was disappointed that the Biden administration has announced its opposition to the resolution that I am bringing forth, but we have been in communication with the administration all day, and just a few minutes ago we have received a commitment from them that they will work with us to end the war in Yemen and bring peace to that very troubled region," Sanders said during remarks on the US Senate floor on Tuesday.

As a result of the talks with the White House, Sanders said he would not ask for a vote on the measure on Tuesday night.

Sanders underscored that he is uncertain about whether the Biden administration and senators who want to end United States' involvement in the Yemen conflict will eventually end up coming to an agreement.

The senators will return to the floor with a resolution to end the US role in the Yemen conflict in the very near future if cooperation with the Biden administration fails, Sanders said.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Vote White House Yemen United States All From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

5 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

5 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

6 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

6 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

6 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.