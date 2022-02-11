UrduPoint.com

Sen. Sanders Says Mutual Solution To Ukraine Crisis Not Weakness Or Appeasement Of Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Sen. Sanders Says Mutual Solution to Ukraine Crisis Not Weakness or Appeasement of Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday urged US lawmakers to support a resolution to the Ukraine crisis that would be acceptable to both Kiev and Moscow and not consider this effort as a sign of weakness or appeasement of Russia.

"(We) must do everything possible to achieve a realistic and mutually agreeable resolution, one that is acceptable to Ukraine, Russia, the United States and our European allies. And that prevents what could be the worst European war since World War Two. That approach is not weakness. It is not an appeasement. Bringing people together to resolve conflicts without war is strength and it is the right thing to do," Sanders said on Senate floor addressing his fellow lawmakers.

In an apparent reference to Russia's security concerns over Ukraine's NATO membership plans, the senator doubted that the United States "would not have something to say" if for example, Mexico, or Cuba, or any country in Central or Latin America, would seek a military alliance with a US "adversary."

"Do you think that members of Congress would stand up and say: 'Well, you know, Mexico is an independent country.

They have the right to do anything they want.' I doubt that very much," he said.

Sanders called it hypocritical for the United States to insist that it does not accept the notion of spheres of influence, recalling that for the last 200 years the country has operated under the Monroe Doctrine and embraced the principle that as the dominant power in the Western Hemisphere, it has the right to intervene.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion.

Moscow has on many occasions denied the allegations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. In late 2021, the country published its security suggestions for NATO and the US, specifically requesting guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Kiev Alliance Monroe United States Cuba Mexico Border Congress World War

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

2 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

2 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

2 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

2 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

2 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>