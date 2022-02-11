Sen. Sanders Says Mutual Solution to Ukraine Crisis Not Weakness or Appeasement of Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday urged US lawmakers to support a resolution to the Ukraine crisis that would be acceptable to both Kiev and Moscow and not consider this effort as a sign of weakness or appeasement of Russia.

"(We) must do everything possible to achieve a realistic and mutually agreeable resolution, one that is acceptable to Ukraine, Russia, the United States and our European allies. And that prevents what could be the worst European war since World War Two. That approach is not weakness. It is not an appeasement. Bringing people together to resolve conflicts without war is strength and it is the right thing to do," Sanders said on Senate floor addressing his fellow lawmakers.

In an apparent reference to Russia's security concerns over Ukraine's NATO membership plans, the senator doubted that the United States "would not have something to say" if for example, Mexico, or Cuba, or any country in Central or Latin America, would seek a military alliance with a US "adversary."

"Do you think that members of Congress would stand up and say: 'Well, you know, Mexico is an independent country.

They have the right to do anything they want.' I doubt that very much," he said.

Sanders called it hypocritical for the United States to insist that it does not accept the notion of spheres of influence, recalling that for the last 200 years the country has operated under the Monroe Doctrine and embraced the principle that as the dominant power in the Western Hemisphere, it has the right to intervene.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion.

Moscow has on many occasions denied the allegations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. In late 2021, the country published its security suggestions for NATO and the US, specifically requesting guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.