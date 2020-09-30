Senate Advances Bill To Extend Federal Funding To Avoid US Government Shutdown
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US Senate has advanced a bill that was passed in the House of Representatives to extend Federal funding through December 11 in order to avoid a government shutdown this week.
The Senate on Tuesday voted 82-6 to advance the House-passed spending bill.
A final vote is expected before the government funding expires on Wednesday at midnight.
The last government shutdown, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.