Senate Advances Bill to Extend Federal Funding to Avoid US Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US Senate has advanced a bill that was passed in the House of Representatives to extend Federal funding through December 11 in order to avoid a government shutdown this week.

The Senate on Tuesday voted 82-6 to advance the House-passed spending bill.

A final vote is expected before the government funding expires on Wednesday at midnight.

The last government shutdown, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.