WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The US Senate on Wednesday advanced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to require the upper chamber of Congress' approval before the United States can withdraw from the NATO alliance.

US Senators advanced the amendment in a vote of 65-28.

The amendment bans the US president from suspending, terminating, denouncing or withdrawing from NATO without the advice and consent of two-thirds of the Senate.

"With this bipartisan bill, we are sending a strong message that Congress stands with NATO," Senator Tim Kaine, who sponsored the amendment, said in a statement.

The Senate is set to consider a number of amendments to the NDAA, which the chamber hopes to pass before its August recess. The House of Representatives passed their version of the legislation earlier this month, after considering hundreds of amendments.

The two versions of the $886 billion defense authorization and policy bill will need to be reconciled prior to finalization.