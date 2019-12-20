Senate Approves $1.4Trn Budget Deal to Avert US Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Senate has approved a $1.4 trillion budget to keep the US Federal government open through fiscal year 2020.

The Senate voted on Thursday evening on two packages consolidating 12 spending bills needed to fund the federal government. Both packages passed with margins of 71-23 and 81-11.

The bills will now head to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law.