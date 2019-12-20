UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Approves $1.4Trn Budget Deal To Avert US Government Shutdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:10 AM

Senate Approves $1.4Trn Budget Deal to Avert US Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Senate has approved a $1.4 trillion budget to keep the US Federal government open through fiscal year 2020.

The Senate voted on Thursday evening on two packages consolidating 12 spending bills needed to fund the federal government. Both packages passed with margins of 71-23 and 81-11.

The bills will now head to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

Related Topics

Senate Budget Trump 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

2 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

4 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

3 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

3 hours ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.