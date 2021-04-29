UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Approves Measure To Reinstate Limits On Methane Emissions In US Oil, Gas Sector

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Senate Approves Measure to Reinstate Limits on Methane Emissions in US Oil, Gas Sector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US Senate on Wednesday approved a measure to rescind a Trump administration rule that removed an Obama-era regulation limiting methane emissions in the US oil and gas sector.

The resolution overturns the Trump administration's Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed and Modified Sources Review rule published by the Environmental Protection Agency in September 2020.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Oil Trump September Gas 2020

Recent Stories

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

3 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

3 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

3 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.