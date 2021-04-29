Senate Approves Measure to Reinstate Limits on Methane Emissions in US Oil, Gas Sector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US Senate on Wednesday approved a measure to rescind a Trump administration rule that removed an Obama-era regulation limiting methane emissions in the US oil and gas sector.

The resolution overturns the Trump administration's Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed and Modified Sources Review rule published by the Environmental Protection Agency in September 2020.