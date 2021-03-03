UrduPoint.com
Senate Begins Debate On $1.9Trln COVID-19 Bill Wednesday With March 14 Deadline - Schumer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Senate plans to take up the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act and expects to have President Biden sign the bill into law before the March 14 expiration of unemployment benefits in a previous COVID-19 relief measure, Majority eLeader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"We're on track to send the American rescue plan to the president's desk before the expiration of the enhanced unemployment benefit, which occurs on March 14. We could take it up as soon as tomorrow," Schumer said.

Schumer spoke at a press conference following a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats.

"President Biden made his pitch today to our entire caucus and he said we need to pass this bill and pass it soon," Schumer said.

The spending bill previously approved by the House includes $1,400 payments to Americans, money to help reopen schools, subsidize businesses and expand distribution of coronavirus vaccines and testing supplies.

The legislation faces criticism from Republicans in both chambers of Congress, who charge that about $1 trillion from previous pandemic relief packages remains unspent.

In addition, Republicans criticize the bill for "pork barrel" projects that have nothing to do with the pandemic.

These include funds in the millions of Dollars for a bridge connecting Schumer's home state of New York to Canada and for an underground railway project in US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home state of California.

With minorities in both the House and Senate, analysts say Republicans have little chance of stopping the measure from becoming law.

