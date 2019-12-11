Senate Committee Advances Measure to Sanction Turkey Over S-400 Acquisition - Lawmaker

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced a measure that includes a provision to sanction Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Senator and committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced a measure that includes a provision to sanction Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Senator and committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Senate Foreign Relations Committee just passed our Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act," Menendez said via Twitter. "This bill makes clear to Turkey that its behavior with respect to Syria is unacceptable, and its purchase of the S400 system is untenable.

"

Menendez said Turkey's actions this year have been "beyond the pale."

The measure includes a provision through the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act that would allow for freezing Turkish assets, restricting visas and limiting access to credit.

Later on Wednesday, the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the National Defense Authorization Act which also includes sanctions against Turkey over its acquisition of the S-400.