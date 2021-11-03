The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday voted to advance a list of 14 nominations to State Department positions, including those of Nicholas Burns and Rahm Emanuel, who are to serve as US ambassadors to China and Japan, respectively

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday voted to advance a list of 14 nominations to State Department positions, including those of Nicholas Burns and Rahm Emanuel, who are to serve as US ambassadors to China and Japan, respectively.

"Majority of the members present have voted in the affirmative. The nominees are reported favorably to the Senate," Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said.

US Senator Marco Rubio voted against all 14 nominees while Senators Jeff Merkley and Edward Markey voted against the nomination of Emanuel.

A career diplomat, former Under State Secretary for Political Affairs

Nicholas Burns, a career diplomat, was nominated by President Joe Biden to be US ambassador to China in August.

Following the nomination, China expressed hope the new envoy will play a constructive role in improving of the significantly deteriorated bilateral relations. On October 20, Burns named China the "greatest threat" to the United States and the democratic world.

Emanuel advised former President Barack Obama on all key national security decisions during his first two years in office. From 2003 to 2009, Emanuel served in the US House of Representatives and earlier served as Assistant for Political Affairs and Senior Advisor for Policy and Strategy to President Bill Clinton. He was a mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019.