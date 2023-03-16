UrduPoint.com

Senate Confirms Eric Garcetti As US Ambassador To India

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Senate Confirms Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the United States' Ambassador to India, following months of the nomination being held up by Republicans' concerns about a sexual misconduct scandal.

Senators confirmed Garcetti's nomination in a vote of 52-42, falling mostly along partisan lines.

Garcetti served on the Los Angeles City Council for over a decade before serving as the city's mayor from 2013-2022.

US President Joe Biden first nominated Garcetti to serve as US Ambassador to India in July 2021.

However, the nomination was held up by Republican senators who expressed concerns about a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior Garcetti advisor.

Senators including Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio delayed the nomination, claiming Garcetti was aware of the sexual misconduct and failed to take appropriate action.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Garcetti's nomination earlier this month, bringing it before the full chamber for consideration.

Related Topics

India Senate Scandal Vote Los Angeles United States Chamber July From

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

20 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

20 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

19 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

20 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

20 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.