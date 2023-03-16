Senate Confirms Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the United States' Ambassador to India, following months of the nomination being held up by Republicans' concerns about a sexual misconduct scandal.

Senators confirmed Garcetti's nomination in a vote of 52-42, falling mostly along partisan lines.

Garcetti served on the Los Angeles City Council for over a decade before serving as the city's mayor from 2013-2022.

US President Joe Biden first nominated Garcetti to serve as US Ambassador to India in July 2021.

However, the nomination was held up by Republican senators who expressed concerns about a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior Garcetti advisor.

Senators including Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio delayed the nomination, claiming Garcetti was aware of the sexual misconduct and failed to take appropriate action.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Garcetti's nomination earlier this month, bringing it before the full chamber for consideration.