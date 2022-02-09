- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Senate Confirms Ex-University President Amy Gutmann To Be US Ambassador To Germany
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed former University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to be the next US Ambassador to Germany.
The Senate confirmed Gutmann's nomination with a 54-42 vote.
Recent Stories
Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..
EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016
Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end
Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB
Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast
PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed
More Stories From World
-
White House Expects Biden, Macron to Speak About Ukraine Again Soon2 minutes ago
-
US Republican Senators Vow to Block Deal With Iran if Biden Omits Review in Congress2 minutes ago
-
Iran-Type Sanctions on Russia Likely to Send Oil Prices Above $100, Disrupt Supply - S&P22 minutes ago
-
US, UK Continue 'Amnesty' for Terrorists in Syria - Russian Military22 minutes ago
-
Trump Voters Twice as Likely as Biden's to Say Ukraine Crisis 'None of US Business' - Poll22 minutes ago
-
Reduction in Russian Gas Supply Would Be Difficult to Replace - S&P Global Ratings52 minutes ago
-
J&J Temporarily Stops COVID-19 Vaccine Production in Facility in Netherlands - Reports1 hour ago
-
Blinken Discusses Burkina Faso, Sudan With AU Chief - State Dept.1 hour ago
-
US Army in Climate Strategy Sets 2050 as Net-Zero Emissions Target1 hour ago
-
Coalition of 21 States Deeply Concerned by Media Suppression in Hong Kong - Statement1 hour ago
-
Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Reports1 hour ago
-
J&J Temporarily Stops COVID-19 Vaccine Production in Facility in Netherlands - Reports1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.