Senate confirms first Biden ambassador amid showdown

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed the first of President Joe Biden's ambassadors to foreign capitals, approving his pick for Mexico, an unusually long delay amid a showdown with a Republican critic.

The Senate, in a marathon session before an August recess, approved Ken Salazar, a folksy, Spanish-speaking former Democratic senator known for maintaining good relations with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Salazar's confirmation, through a unanimous vote alongside other nominees, broke through a logjam set by Senator Ted Cruz, a prominent Republican and fierce critic of Biden.

Cruz has used procedural tactics to stall Biden's nominees because he opposes the waiver of sanctions over Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline being built from Russia to Germany that the United States and Eastern European nations fear will embolden Moscow and weaken Ukraine.

The Biden administration shares the concerns but argues that the pipeline was nearly complete when it took office. It has instead reached an agreement with Germany that includes boosting support for Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on August 2, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more than 65 nominees were awaiting confirmation for "critical national security positions." "They include overseeing security at our embassies and facilities around the world and helping clear the passport application backlog caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The American people need these services," Blinken said.

Blinken voiced hope that nominees would be confirmed before the Senate recess but the chamber adjourned until September 13.

Due to the nomination and confirmation process, the United States routinely has vacancies at the start of administrations but the ongoing delay, nearly seven months into Biden's term, is unusually long.

The Senate confirmed Biden's cabinet picks including the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Prominent Biden picks on whom the Senate has not acted include former senator Jeff Flake for Turkey and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for India.

Biden has still not put forward Names for a number of major ambassadorships including China and Japan.

Balazar, who has also served as interior secretary, will take charge of an often complicated relationship with Mexico's leftist president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who forged an unexpected partnership with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, a fervent critic of immigration.

In his confirmation hearing, Salazar said that he would work with Mexico to "secure our shared borders and create an orderly, safe and humane framework for migration", a key political issue in the United States.

