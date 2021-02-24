Senate Confirms Thomas-Greenfield Nomination as US Ambassador to United Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate voted on Tuesday in favor of confirming President Joe Biden's nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Senate voted on Tuesday in favor of confirming President Joe Biden's nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations.

The 100-member Senate confirmed the nomination of Thomas-Greenfield in a 78-20 vote.