Senate Confirms Thomas-Greenfield Nomination As US Ambassador To United Nations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Senate voted on Tuesday in favor of confirming President Joe Biden's nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations.
The 100-member Senate confirmed the nomination of Thomas-Greenfield in a 78-20 vote.