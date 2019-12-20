UrduPoint.com
Senate Confirms US Special Envoy Biegun To Be Next Deputy Secretary Of State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:50 AM

Senate Confirms US Special Envoy Biegun to Be Next Deputy Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Senate has confirmed US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to be the next Deputy Secretary of State.

The Senate confirmed Beigun's nomination in a 90-3 vote on Thursday evening.

The position was previously held by John Sullivan, who was confirmed last week as the new US Ambassador to Russia.

Biegun is currently on a trip to Asia to discuss with allies and partners the denuclearization of North Korea.

Biegun met with South Korean and Japanese officials earlier this week and is scheduled to meet with Chinese officials in Beijing on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that Beigun may have a secret meeting with North Korean officials during his visit to Beijing.

