Open Menu

Senate Delegation Visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat In Tashkent

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Senate delegation visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat in Tashkent

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The visiting delegation of Pakistani senators, led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, met with their Uzbek counterparts at the Senate Secretariat in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The three-member delegation is currently visiting Uzbekistan on the invitation of the Election Commission of Uzbekistan as International Elections Observers.

At the Senate Secretariat in Tashkent, the delegation comprising Senators Sarmad Ali, Amir Chishti, and Irfan Siddiqui held significant meetings with their Uzbek counterparts, including Senator Ravshanbek Alimov, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Anvar Tuychiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Uzbek Senate and others.

The Uzbek senate expressed admiration for Pakistan's democratic system and highlighted the robust strategic ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Both sides showed a keen interest in further enhancing Pak-Uzbek relations, with discussions revolving around the potential for future cooperation, including parliamentary friendship group exchanges.

The Uzbek Senate provided valuable insights into the election process and the functioning of the Uzbekistan parliament, fostering a better understanding between the two countries.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui reaffirmed Pakistan's high regard for Uzbekistan and pledged continued support for key infrastructure projects such as the trans-Afghan railway initiatives and Gwadar port programs. Additionally, an invitation was extended to the Uzbek counterparts to visit Pakistan, to foster stronger ties and promote cooperation.

As part of their visit, the Pakistani Senators were given a comprehensive tour of the Uzbek Senate hall, where they were briefed on the intricate workings of the Senate.

Khalid Taimur Akram, who is a renowned expert on the Eurasian Region, accompanied the Pakistani Senate Delegation.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in key diplomatic discussions and exchanges aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Irfan Siddiqui Visit Gwadar Tashkent Uzbekistan

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

7 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

19 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

19 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

19 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

19 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World