Senate Democrats Unveil $400Bln Climate Plan to Make US Low-Carbon Economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a $400 billion climate action plan to make the United States a low carbon economy and help achieve the global net-zero emissions target by 2025.

"The climate crisis is not some distant threat. It is here now, and it will be catastrophic if we don't strike back immediately," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he launched "The Case for Climate Action: Building a Clean Economy for the American People" plan. "Democrats are committed to working - decisively and aggressively - to avoid the steep human and economic costs of a worsening climate crisis, and to guide the transition to a low carbon economy."

Under the plan, Federal spending on climate action will be increased to at least 2 percent of gross domestic product annually. In 2019, US GDP was $21.

3 trillion, according to the Treasury Department.

Democrats also aim to create a minimum of 10 million new jobs from the initiative and reinvest at least 40 percent of the benefits reaped on people of color as well as low-income, deindustrialized, and disadvantaged communities.

The plan is almost certain to be met with criticism by Trump and his Republican supporters who abhor the idea of sacrificing America's economic progress over environmental ideals. The Trump administration, which strongly backs environmentally-sensitive projects like shale oil drilling, gave notice to the United Nations last year that the United States will withdraw with effect from November 4 this year from the Paris Accord, a global climate agreement. The withdrawal is set a day after the November 3 presidential election, where Trump hopes to win a second term.