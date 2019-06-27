Senate Democrats Urge Trump to Grant Venezuelans Temporary Protected Status in US - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A group of Senate Democrats , including leading senators on the Foreign Relations Committee Chris Murphy and Robert Menendez, sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to provide temporary protected status (TPS) in the United States to eligible Venezuelans.

"Given the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Venezuela, we again urge your administration to grant TPS to eligible Venezuelans currently present in the United States," the letter said.

The senators noted that designating Venezuelan for TPS status would alleviate the suffering of innocent Venezuelan civilians and demonstrate the United States' commitment to "supporting a safe democratic transition in the country so that individuals can return home soon.

"

The senators also urged Trump to use his executive authority and grant TPS given that such status would provide relief to those immigrants who are unable to return to their countries because of security reasons.

In 2018, more than 30,000 individuals from Venezuela have applied for asylum in the United States.