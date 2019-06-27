UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Democrats Urge Trump To Grant Venezuelans Temporary Protected Status In US - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:11 PM

Senate Democrats Urge Trump to Grant Venezuelans Temporary Protected Status in US - Letter

A group of Senate Democrats, including leading senators on the Foreign Relations Committee Chris Murphy and Robert Menendez, sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to provide temporary protected status (TPS) in the United States to eligible Venezuelans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A group of Senate Democrats, including leading senators on the Foreign Relations Committee Chris Murphy and Robert Menendez, sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to provide temporary protected status (TPS) in the United States to eligible Venezuelans.

"Given the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Venezuela, we again urge your administration to grant TPS to eligible Venezuelans currently present in the United States," the letter said.

The senators noted that designating Venezuelan for TPS status would alleviate the suffering of innocent Venezuelan civilians and demonstrate the United States' commitment to "supporting a safe democratic transition in the country so that individuals can return home soon.

"

The senators also urged Trump to use his executive authority and grant TPS given that such status would provide relief to those immigrants who are unable to return to their countries because of security reasons.

In 2018, more than 30,000 individuals from Venezuela have applied for asylum in the United States.

Related Topics

Senate Trump United States Venezuela Democrats 2018 From

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration From ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Offer to Ukraine of Ways to Release Sailo ..

1 minute ago

Ford to Cut About 18% of Jobs in Europe by 2020 as ..

1 minute ago

Chinese President Urges Seoul to Jointly Resist Pr ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says EU Should Respect In ..

6 minutes ago

China Hopes for Cooperation With US Under New Acti ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.