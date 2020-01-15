Senate Democrats Vow to Force Vote on Pentagon Funds Transfers for Border Wall - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US Senate Democrats said in a statement on Wednesday that they will fight President Donald Trump's plans to divert funds from the Defense Department's budget to build a wall on the border with Mexico by forcing a vote to terminate the president's national emergency declaration that makes such transfers possible.

"We... will force yet another vote to terminate the President's sham national emergency declaration and return these much-needed military construction funds back to our military," the statement said.

Democrats pointed out in the statement that Trump is intending to rob the Defense Department of the much-needed funds in order to boost his own ego to build a border wall that he initially promised Mexico would pay for.

Building a border wall is an insult to the sacrifices made by US service members and the Senate Democrats strongly oppose this action, the statement said.

On Monday, US media reported that the Trump administration is preparing to divert $7.2 billion in Defense Department funding for border wall construction. The funding would be used to construct 885 miles of new fencing by spring 2022, the report said.