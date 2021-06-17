Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chief Welcomes US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he hopes the creation of a strategic stability dialogue between the United States and Russia will reduce the risk of armed conflict.

"I welcome the establishment of the Strategic Stability Dialogue and hope substantive progress can be made to reduce the risk of armed conflict," Menendez said in a press release on Wednesday.

Menendez also said he expects the Biden administration to take appropriate measures in response to any Russian actions that concern the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden signed a joint US-Russia statement on strategic stability, where they pledged to "lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures" through bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue and reaffirmed the principle that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

"

In February, the Biden administration agreed to extend the New START accord to February 5, 2026. The treaty requires the United States and Russia to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads.