UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chief Welcomes US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:20 AM

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chief Welcomes US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he hopes the creation of a strategic stability dialogue between the United States and Russia will reduce the risk of armed conflict.

"I welcome the establishment of the Strategic Stability Dialogue and hope substantive progress can be made to reduce the risk of armed conflict," Menendez said in a press release on Wednesday.

Menendez also said he expects the Biden administration to take appropriate measures in response to any Russian actions that concern the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden signed a joint US-Russia statement on strategic stability, where they pledged to "lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures" through bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue and reaffirmed the principle that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

"

In February, the Biden administration agreed to extend the New START accord to February 5, 2026. The treaty requires the United States and Russia to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Nuclear Progress Vladimir Putin United States February Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

3 hours ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.