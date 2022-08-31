Senate Foreign Relations Committee Head Menendez Says Gorbachev 'Changed World History'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Mikhail Gorbachev "changed world history" in his role as leader of the Soviet Union by transforming the nation's relationship with the United States and Europe, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said in a statement.

"Mikhail Gorbachev changed world history by embracing democracy and a constructive relationship with the US and Europe. I express my condolences to his family and the Russian people," Menendez said on Tuesday.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening in Moscow at the age of 91 after a long illness.

The late leader is known for opening nuclear arms talks with Reagan, attempting to reform the Soviet system and serving as the last head of the Soviet Union.