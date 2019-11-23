UrduPoint.com
Senate Foreign Relations Democrats Urge Pompeo to Recuse Himself From Trump-Ukraine Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must recuse himself from Ukraine-related matters because of his refusal to cooperate with the impeachment probe, Senate Foreign Relations Democrats said in a letter on Friday.

"You have continued to impede the House impeachment inquiry, including by refusing to produce any State Department records on the Trump-Ukraine scandal - including those that may shed further light on your own complicity," the letter said. "The only legitimate option is for you to recuse and to delegate the [State] Department's response to the Trump-Ukraine scandal to a senior career Department official.

The letter was signed by Senator Bob Menendez, the panel's ranking member, and all nine other Democrats on the committee.

The letter followed three days of public hearings by House Democrats seeking evidence needed impeach Trump and force the Senate to place the president on trial.

Trump has repeatedly used the term "witch hunt" to describe both the impeachment and the Russia investigations.

