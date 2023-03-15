UrduPoint.com

Senate Hearing: US State Dept. Refuses To Comment On Bolsonaro Extradition Request

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Senate Hearing: US State Dept. Refuses to Comment on Bolsonaro Extradition Request

The US State Department declined to comment on whether an extradition request from Brazil existed for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under repeated questioning during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The US State Department declined to comment on whether an extradition request from Brazil existed for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under repeated questioning during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday.

"We don't comment on whether or not countries have submitted extradition requests," Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in response to questioning from Senator Menendez. He would only say that "we'll handle any requests that we receive from the Brazilian government expeditiously.

"

In response to Nichols's refusal to even comment on the existence of an extradition request, Menendez said he would have to look at changing that policy.

The senator expressed concern that Bolsonaro had been staying in the US since December since fleeing Brazil and was requesting a six-month tourist visa to extend his stay. He raised concerns that the US was providing a safe haven to a foreign official undermining democracy and free and fair elections abroad.�

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Democracy Brazil December Visa From Government

Recent Stories

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends part of ‘Road ..

Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends part of ‘Road to COP28’ event at Expo Cit ..

5 minutes ago

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

27 minutes ago
 US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Cur ..

US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Curb Russian Influence - State De ..

13 minutes ago
 Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action aga ..

Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action against hoarders during Ramazan

13 minutes ago
 Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - ..

Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

13 minutes ago
 Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parlia ..

Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parliamentary Committee

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.