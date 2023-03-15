Senate Hearing: US State Dept. Refuses to Comment on Bolsonaro Extradition Request

The US State Department declined to comment on whether an extradition request from Brazil existed for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under repeated questioning during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The US State Department declined to comment on whether an extradition request from Brazil existed for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro under repeated questioning during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday.

"We don't comment on whether or not countries have submitted extradition requests," Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in response to questioning from Senator Menendez. He would only say that "we'll handle any requests that we receive from the Brazilian government expeditiously.

"

In response to Nichols's refusal to even comment on the existence of an extradition request, Menendez said he would have to look at changing that policy.

The senator expressed concern that Bolsonaro had been staying in the US since December since fleeing Brazil and was requesting a six-month tourist visa to extend his stay. He raised concerns that the US was providing a safe haven to a foreign official undermining democracy and free and fair elections abroad.�