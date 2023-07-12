Open Menu

Senate Leader Schumer Says Classified Briefing On Artificial Intelligence Will Be Crucial

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Senate Leader Schumer Says Classified Briefing on Artificial Intelligence Will Be Crucial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that the classified briefing that will be held with all senators later in the day about artificial intelligence (AI) will be crucial to ensure any potential legislation to regulate it is effective.

"Today's classified briefing is crucial...It's a difficult issue, it's an issue that keeps evolving, but we have to get our hands around it, and these briefings are one of the many ways we're trying to do that," Schumer said during a press conference. "There's a lot we don't know about AI. We need outside help if we're going to ensure congressional action is effective, responsible, and promotes innovation in a safe way.

"

According to Schumer, later on, Tuesday, senators will receive a classified briefing from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and other top experts in AI from US defense and intelligence agencies.

The danger of AI can be extreme but also one of the greatest tools for US national security, Schumer said.

In late April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Schumer to discuss artificial intelligence. He has long warned that AI needs to be regulated and warned about its dangers.

Related Topics

Elon Musk April All From Top Tesla

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

17 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

17 minutes ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

17 minutes ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

20 minutes ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

17 minutes ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

20 minutes ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

17 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

25 minutes ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

25 minutes ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

21 minutes ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

21 minutes ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World