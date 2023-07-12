Senate Leader Schumer Says Classified Briefing on Artificial Intelligence Will Be Crucial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that the classified briefing that will be held with all senators later in the day about artificial intelligence (AI) will be crucial to ensure any potential legislation to regulate it is effective.

"Today's classified briefing is crucial...It's a difficult issue, it's an issue that keeps evolving, but we have to get our hands around it, and these briefings are one of the many ways we're trying to do that," Schumer said during a press conference. "There's a lot we don't know about AI. We need outside help if we're going to ensure congressional action is effective, responsible, and promotes innovation in a safe way.

"

According to Schumer, later on, Tuesday, senators will receive a classified briefing from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and other top experts in AI from US defense and intelligence agencies.

The danger of AI can be extreme but also one of the greatest tools for US national security, Schumer said.

In late April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Schumer to discuss artificial intelligence. He has long warned that AI needs to be regulated and warned about its dangers.